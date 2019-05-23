The U.S. Department of State has cited Janus Global Operations, a Caliburn company, for its work supporting the government's humanitarian efforts to eliminate explosive remnants of war that continue to harm people long after armed conflicts end.

"To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition" was released on April 3rd by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.The report summarizes the United State's Conventional Weapons Destruction (CWD) programs in 2018.

Janus Global is referenced in the report for its explosives detection, clearance, education, and training accomplishments in Laos, Bosnia, Iraq and Libya.

Janus Global's project work cited in "To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition" includes:

Laos: partnership with UXO Lao on survey and clearance, and managerial support to the National Regulatory Authority, the agency regulating all UXO-related activity in Laos.

Bosnia: destruction of nearly 5.4 million items of excess or unsafe arms and ammunition totaling more than 589 metric tons. Janus Global's work was in coordination with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.

Iraq: "Janus cleared more than 5,300 explosive hazards from critical infrastructure in areas liberated from ISIS associated with the delivery of clean water, power, healthcare, education, and governance, as well as facilities used for manufacturing building materials and supporting agricultural development," the report said.

Libya: training 52 IED disposal operators from the Libyan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior.

"We salute the U.S. Department of State, the governmental and non-governmental organizations for their dedication and leadership, and the people of the countries affected by war-related explosives contamination," said Mike Pate, Caliburn Senior Vice President of Operations.

In addition to the work cited in "To Walk the Earth in Safety 18th Edition," Janus Global has also cleared Iraqi boys' and girls' schools, medical facilities, roadways, and public buildings.

"When people can walk, live, and work safely, their lives are better, their businesses and economies can function, and overall it creates a safer and more stable world for the U.S. and all nations," Pate said. "It's a privilege to do this work, and we are grateful and humbled by the U.S. Department of State's descriptions of our efforts."

About Janus Global: Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus' services include munitions response; demining; IED remediation, intelligence support, logistics, life support, risk management, communications, and other services in some of the world's most challenging and hostile environments. Janus is part of the Caliburn Companies. The company's website is www.janusgo.com.

About Caliburn International, LLC: Caliburn International is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness. Caliburn employs approximately 8,000 dedicated professionals deployed across five continents. The company's website is www.caliburnintl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005779/en/

Contacts:

Missi Cunningham

Missi.cunningham@janusgo.com

865-271-2100