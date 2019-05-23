Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS) announced today that its executives will present at three upcoming investor events in June.

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. PT.

Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference in London, UK on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available on the website following the events.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

