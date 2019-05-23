EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Announces Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: EA) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement of 8,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per unit for an aggregate of CAD$600,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 until May 22, 2024. The Company may accept further subscription up to 10,000,000 units under this Offering until June 6, 2019, when the price protection period expires.

The proceeds of the Offering are for use in the Company's general working capital and business development. The securities from this Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on September 24, 2019. No finder's fee has been paid for this Offering.

Eastern Sun Capital II Corp., a related party to an insider, subscribed to the entire Offering (the "Transaction"). All independent directors of the Company approved the Transaction. The Offering was a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") and is exempt from valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under section 5.5(b) and 5.7 (b) of MI 61-101.

