Theramed Health Corporation: Theramed Comments on Recent Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / THERAMED HEALTH CORP.(CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is making the following statements regarding certain market activity surrounding the company's common shares.

On May. 21, 2019, the company was notified by OTC Markets about certain promotional activities in relation to the common shares, including certain promotional newsletter e-mails. Theramed Health Corp, from time to time, engages third party marketing entities to increase investor awareness of the company, its public status, and the business initiatives and corporate developments of the company. The company understands that with competent and rigorous management, an involved board of directors are to provide checks and balances, an active business plan, and achievement of corporate milestones, marketing initiatives can increase buying activity in the capital markets.

On May 21, 2019, the company announced in its corporate update that it engaged Link Media, LLC ("Link") to provide digital communications and media services for building the rebranded profile of the company. This entails Link providing market awareness for the company and writing and distributing a series of independent research articles on the company (the research materials). The company entered into an agreement with respect of this engagement. The research materials discussed with Link were reviewed and approved by the company prior to release to ensure that the content was consistent with the company's vision and that the information contained therein was consistent with the company's public disclosure. These statements regarding the company that were made in the research materials were not materially false and/or misleading.

Aside from the research materials, the company had no editorial control over the final content in any promotional materials respecting the company that were disseminated by any party on or after May 21, 2019 and is unaware of the full nature of such promotional activities or the responsible parties except such activities that were brought to our attention by the OTC Markets group.

The company's primary stock exchange listing of its common shares is in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The common shares were listed on the OTCQB on March 2015. Since listing on the OTCQB, trading volumes have fluctuated on the OTCQB. Volumes have generally fluctuated, depending on the state of the capital markets and the company's business activities. As the company's operations have expanded, trading volumes on the CSE and OTCQB have steadily increased. The company attributes the majority of its recent increases in trading volumes to the contents of its news releases and to the continued positive advancement of the company's business reflected therein, and perhaps due to arbitrage or speculation by investors which may have been influenced by such news.

After inquiry, the company confirms that none of its officers, directors, control persons (that is, securityholders owning 10 per cent or more of the company's securities), or third party service providers (except with respect of the research materials with the company's service provider, Link Media, LLC) have, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials relating to the company.

To the best of the company's knowledge and as required by law to be disclosed on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), after inquiry of the company's management, its directors, control persons, and third-party service providers, neither the company nor any officer, director, control person, or any third-party service provider to the company have sold or purchased securities of the company within the last 90 days. In the ordinary course of its business, some of the company's officers, employees and consultants are sometimes paid a portion of their salaries or fees in common shares, and it is assumed that a portion of such shares are subsequently sold into the market. All directors, officers and controlling shareholders of the company are required to report their purchase and sales of company securities on SEDI, and, to the knowledge of the company, such filings are up to date in this regard. Please see SEDI for further information at www.sedi.ca. Additionally, securityholders owning &/or directly/indirectly controlling ten per cent or more of the company's securities are required to disclose increases and decreases in their holdings by posting early warning reports on the company's profile at The System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and to disseminate news release related to such reports, and to the knowledge of the company, such filings are up to date in this regard.

In the last 12 months, the company has engaged the following providers of investor relations, public relations, marketing, and other related services, including the promotion of the company and its securities: Link Media LLC and Parabolic Communications Inc. These parties are responsible for complying with any applicable laws related to their activities.

In the ordinary course of its business and financing activities, the company issues common shares and securities convertible into common shares at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate subject to compliance with rules regarding discounting set by the company's primary stock exchange the CSE. Information respecting such issuances, including the date of the issuances, number of securities issued, price at which the securities were issued & related terms, can be found in the company's consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto, the company's management's discussion and analysis, and the required disclosures by the CSE as filed on the company's profile on SEDAR accessible at www.sedar.com and on the company's CSE profile accessible at www.thecse.com (with respect of documents required by the CSE).

