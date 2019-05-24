New market research study by Technavio on the global bowling centers marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth bowling centers market outlook in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005892/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bowling centers market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market expansion of established players

Various established market participants are focusing on expanding in terms of increasing the number of bowling lanes and their geographic presence considering the immense growth potential of the sport. Bowling centers all over the world have begun to attract more consumers due to the success of the family entertainment center concept. This has encouraged vendors to undertake the of opening new centers in the US and other favorable locations to reach out to a wider target audience. Therefore, rising expansion ventures from established market players will contribute significantly to the overall bowling centers market size during the forthcoming years.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Surging popularity in emerging economies supports bowling centers market growth

Bowling centers market analysis illustrates there is an increasing preference for bowling as a sport in advancing economies including India and South Africa. Bowling enthusiasts across the emerging economies are patronizing hotel chains with exclusive bowling units. This rising inclination toward bowling in India and South Africa will emerge as one of the latest bowling centers market trends to gain prominence.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for leisure products research, "Players in the hospitality industry are introducing exclusive bowling units to gain popularity among travelers and sports enthusiasts and position themselves as a power-packed resort and family destination. Bowling centers also help in retaining the guests for longer duration while increasing the overall spend on food and beverages."

Highly fragmented market structure

With the presence of established and regional players, the bowling centers market is highly fragmented. Various players from the hospitality sector are entering the bowling industry, which is further intensifying the competition in the market. Hotels offering specialty bowling centers within their premises might limit consumers from visiting exclusive bowling centers. However, the rising competition will encourage bowling center vendors to come up with effective strategies to remain competitive and retain their share of the market.

Top players in the global bowling centers market:

Bowl America

Bowlero

Hollywood Bowl Group

Red Rock Resorts

Ten Entertainment Group

Some of the key topics covered in the global bowling centers market include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005892/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com