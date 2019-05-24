Wirecard Expands Digital Payment Services Within Nordic Retail Market With Multiple New Customers

Recently signed clients for China payment acceptance include fashion and jewelry brands, and designer furniture retailers

ASCHHEIM, Germany, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has announced the expansion of its digital payment services within the Nordic retail market. Thanks to Wirecard, major retailers in the region - including Nymans Ur, Royal Design, Svenssons i Lammhult, Rizzo and Accent - have recently integrated the acceptance of Chinese payment methods at the Point-of-Sale, further strengthening Wirecard's position as a leader in global digital payments for the retail industry.

The significant customer wins come at a time of increasing inbound tourism from China to the Nordic region: according to travel service provider Ctrip - which has been working with Wirecard since the beginning of 2019 - the number of visitors from China to Nordic countries in 2018 increased by 82 percent compared to the previous year. Accepting Chinese mobile payment apps is a wise choice for retailers seeking to attract this affluent target group, as doing so can increase sales for merchants. A 2019 Nielsen study found that 93% of Chinese tourists would probably spend more in a store that accepted mobile payment.

Fredrik Neumann, VP Sales Retail at Wirecard commented, "The retail industry is leading the way when it comes to enhancing the customer journey. Payment will always be a part of retail, but Wirecard's solutions extend far beyond that. Offering shoppers a smooth and efficient journey, from the moment they enter the shop, be it in-store or online or even both, to the moment they check out and receive their purchases, is at the core of our retail solutions. We are excited to be expanding our solutions across the Nordic market and look forward to onboarding even more merchants."

Integration of Chinese payment methods is only a part of Wirecard's digital financial commerce service offering. By leveraging the full scope of the Wirecard platform, retailers can give their customers a seamless, unified purchasing experience across all sales channels and touchpoints. Wirecard enables merchants to meet current and future customer expectations, meaning they can accept and process payments regardless of where the customer is located, how they choose to pay, and where they prefer to receive or collect their purchases, supplemented with value-added services such as loyalty programs and analytics.

