24.05.2019 | 08:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Issues Director / PDMR Shareholding Notice

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC Pink: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems was notified on May 23, 2019 that Tim Losik, the Company's President and CEO, purchased 2,000,000 common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("Common Shares") on May 23, 2019, at a price of $0.0349 (£0.0274) per share. Following this purchase his beneficial holding amounts to 14,588,137 Common Shares representing 15.66 percent of Common Shares in issue.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Richard Salmond

David Foreman

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Losik

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and President

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITITAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800HRNS6E2XP4A909

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of US$0.001 each

US7434651060

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0274

0.0274

1,000,000

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0274

2,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction

23 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546462/ProPhotonix-Issues-Director-PDMR-Shareholding-Notice


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE