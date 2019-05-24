New market research study by Technavio on the global ethylene marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005897/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ethylene market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries

Ethylene is primarily used in polyethylene products such as LDPE, LLDPE, and HDPE. The polyethylene market is growing at a significant rate owing to the increasing demand for plastic across the world. The use of lightweight products in vehicles has increased the consumption of plastics in the automotive industry. Plastics are also predominantly used in electronic products, thereby, the high penetration of these products is impacting the demand for plastic. Furthermore, the growing residential and non-residential construction spending is also resulting in an increase in the consumption of HDPE plastic resins. All these factors are driving the adoption of polyethylene, which, in turn, will impact the growth of the ethylene market size in the coming years.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of bio-ethylene

With the fluctuating prices of crude oil and depleting resources for fossil fuels, the need for biochemical routes for producing ethylene is increasing significantly. Bio-ethanol is an alternative feedstock which is used to produce bio-ethylene. The US and Brazil are the major producers of bio-ethanol made from corn and sugarcane, respectively. Although bio-ethylene currently accounts for a very small share of the global ethylene market, the scenario is expected to change during the forecast period. This is mainly technological advances in bio-based production methods will lead to an increase preference for bio-ethylene.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the emergence of bio-ethylene, other factors such as increasing innovation in the packaging sector, and the development of new ethylene projects in the US will have a significant impact on the growth of the ethylene market during the forecast period."

Volatility in raw material prices

Ethylene is manufactured from components such as LPG, ethane, naphtha, and others. The price of these products is directly related to the price of natural gas and crude oil. Crude oil prices are extremely volatile due to the demand-supply imbalance and the unstable political situation in the Middle East. Therefore, ethylene manufacturers need to plan in advance so that the price of the final ethylene product does not vary drastically because of fluctuating raw material prices.

Top players in the global ethylene market:

China Petroleum Chemical

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Shell International

Some of the key topics covered in the global ethylene market include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005897/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com