RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec successfully concludes the Annual General Meeting

Deventer, 24th May 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam on 23rd May 2019. The 13 shareholders present were able to look back on a successful financial year in 2018, a year that was defined by marked increase in sales revenues. The management team reported on activities and challenges in 2018 and planned activities and goals for 2019.

Mr. Reinhard Pusch, COO, will retire on the 31st May 2019 after more than 40 years of active work life. As an advisor, he will continue to support RoodMicrotec also in the future. Mr. Arvid Ladega, CFO, has been appointed as managing director to the Board of Management. Martin Sallenhag, CEO RoodMicrotec, thanked Reinhard Pusch and welcomed Arvid Ladega: "It has been a great pleasure and honor to work with Reinhard over the last years and his contributions to the company's success is remarkable. I wish him all the best for his retirement and look forward to getting advice from him in various matters also in the future. I'm pleased to announce that Arvid will take the next step and join me as managing director on the management board. The changes and improvements he has implemented over the last years have been very valuable to the company and I look forward to the coming years working together with him."

RoodMicrotec has moved its corporate seat to Zutphenseweg 29 D1, 7418 AH Deventer, The Netherlands.

The presentation of the Annual General Meeting and an excerpt of the minutes are now available on the company website - https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

