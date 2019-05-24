Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0060118453 EgnsINVEST Ejd. Tyskland EgnsINVEST Ejendomme Tyskland is given observation status, because Residential Berlin I Gmbh has decided to launch a takeover bid to the shareholders of EgnsINVEST Ejd. Tyskland A/S to acquire the entire share capital of EgnsINVEST Ejd. Tyskland. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 23 May 2019. For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726614