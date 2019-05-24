ATR 72-600 DELIVERY TO CEBU PACIFIC

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, is pleased to announce that it has delivered a new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft to Cebu Air, Inc. ("Cebu Pacific") at the manufacturer's facility in Toulouse, France.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are very pleased to complete this previously announced transaction with Cebu Pacific within a short time frame between contract and delivery. This delivery takes our total fleet to 46 aircraft."

Enquiries:

Avation Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman T: +65 6252 2077

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address is: investor@avation.net

Notes to Editors:

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

More information on Avation is available at www.avation.net.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Avation PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546485/Avation-PLC-Announces-ATR-72-600-DELIVERY-TO-CEBU-PACIFIC