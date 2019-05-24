Regulatory News:

In order to face the main challenges of the coming years, the Group M6 (Paris:MMT) adapts its organization and announces a series of nominations.

1°) Creation of an Audio Business Unit

Régis Ravanas, 55 years old, will join the Group M6 as Managing Director of all audio businesses (Radios, Music and Podcast). He will be a member of the Group Executive Committee

In the context of this reorganization, Christopher Baldelli, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board in charge of Radio and News (excl. Magazines) leaves the Group M6

The Group M6 would like to thank Christopher Baldelli for his contribution to the development of the Group business and for his major successes achieved in the last 13 years, whether for the TV thematic channels or for the radio stations.

Furthermore, the News of M6 (12:45 and 19:45) will be overseen by Thomas Valentin, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board in charge of Programming and Content.

2°) Organization of M6, W9 and 6ter channels

In order to better adapt to the changing consumers' viewing habits of TV, the Group M6 reorganizes the Programming management of its FTA channels, under the authority of Thomas Valentin:

Guillaume Charles, 43 years old,is appointed Managing Director in charge of Programming for the channel M6, starting July 1st

Frédéric de Vincelles,50 years old, is appointed Managing Director in charge of Programming for digital platforms and sport, starting July 1st

To cope with the growth of non-linear and the multiplication of digital platforms on which Group programs are distributed, he will oversee the development, the editorial animation and the acquisition of content on these different platforms (6play and other 3rd party platforms).

He will work closely with Thomas Follin, Managing Director in charge of Distribution and Digital Innovation, who leads the strategy for the Group's channels distribution and the digital marketing for all plateforms.

Frédéric de Vincelles will also oversee all sport programs of the Group M6, notably co-broadcaster of the men French soccer team until 2022 and women's until 2023.

Besides, W9 6ter channels, managed by Jérôme Fouqueray, and the M6 channelwill rely on a unified editorial management for TV shows and for magazines and documentaries. Hence:

Jonathan Curiel, 38 years old, is appointed Deputy Managing Director in charge of Programming for FTA channels for magazines and documentaries.

Pierre-Guillaume Ledan, 46 years old, is appointed Deputy Managing Director in charge of Programming for FTA channels for TV shows.

3°) Organization of thematic channels

Philippe Bony, 56 years old, is appointed Head of thematic and youth channels of the Group M6: Paris Première, Téva and M6 Music, supplemented by Lagardère TV channels once the acquisition is validated and suspensive conditions are met.

Catherine Schofer, 51 years old, retains her duties as Managing Director of Paris Première, Téva and President of M6 Music.

4°) M6 Publicité

Lionel Cler, 46 years old, currently Managing Director ofMonAlbumPhoto.fr, will be appointed Deputy Managing Director of M6 Publicité in charge of marketing, innovation and creation, starting July 1st. He will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and will work under the authority of David Larramendy, member of the Executive Board in charge of M6 Publicité.

Hortense Thomine-Desmazures, 43 years old, is appointed Deputy Managing Director of M6 Publicité in charge of Digital, starting July 1st.She will work under the authority of David Larramendy.

5°) Communication Direction

Matthieu Bienvenu, 31 years old, currently Chief of Staff to the CEO, is appointed Head of Communication for the Group M6, starting July 1st, replacing Emilie Pietrini, who will leave the Group. He will be a member of the Group Executive Committee.

The Group would like to thank Emilie Pietrini for her contribution to the Group's communication and image for the last 14 years.

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A

Ticker: MMT, ISIN Code: FR000005322

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005104/en/

Contacts:

Group M6