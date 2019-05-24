Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)





Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20190524110646_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

(2): Volume: 402 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

(3): Volume: 392 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 923 Volume weighted average price: 2.44 EUR



For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.