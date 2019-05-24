sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,47 Euro		+0,02
+0,82 %
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.05.2019 | 12:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)


Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20190524110646_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-05-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

(2): Volume: 402 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

(3): Volume: 392 Unit price: 2.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 923 Volume weighted average price: 2.44 EUR


For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

SUOMINEN CORPORATION



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)