Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
24.05.2019
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, May 24

24 May 2019

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation', or the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'))

Unaudited Interim Resultsfor the six months ended 28 February 2019

Director's Statement

I am pleased to report the Group's results for the six months ended 28 February 2019.

Revenue for the 6 months ended 28 February 2019 of GBP 14.9 m was 15% lower than the GBP 17.2m generated in the same period last year. This resulted in a gross profit of GBP 0.5m for the period (2018: GBP 0.9m), a fall of 45%. Administrative costs, which are relatively fixed in nature, were lower than the prior year at GB P0.6m (2018: GBP 1.1m). As a result, the group posted a loss for the period of GBP0.1m compared to a loss of GBP 0.3m for the same period in 2018.

The Directors continue to pursue opportunities for new projects and new clients in order to grow revenues.

David Kennedy
24 May 2019

Unaudited consolidated income statement
For the six months ended 28 February 2019

Note6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Continuing operations
Turnover214,86417,20638,629
Cost of sales(14,396)(16,349)(37,674)
______________________________
Gross profit468857955
Administrative expenses(605)(1,134)(1,371)
______________________________
Operating loss from continuing operations(137)(277)(416)
Gain on financial asset at fair value through profit and loss account3--450
______________________________
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before exceptional item and taxation(137)(277)34

Exceptional Item
-
-
(318)
______________________________
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation

Taxation		(137)

-		(277)

-		(284)

-
______________________________
(Loss) for the period(137)(277)(284)
______________________________
Attributable to:
______________________________
Equity holders of the parent(137)(277)(284)
______________________________
(Loss)/earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and diluted4(0.31)p(0.63)p0.08p
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic and diluted4(0.31)p(0.63)p(0.64)p

Unaudited consolidated statement of financial position
As at 28 February 2019

Note6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets101614
Investment Property
Investments		275
5,000		275
-		275
5,000
______________________________
5,2852915,289
______________________________
Current assets

Inventories
Debtors
5
156
6,274
170
11,417
156
9,949
Cash at bank and in hand3,0513,204746
______________________________
9,48114,79110,851
______________________________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors(4,958)(5,130)(5,878)
______________________________
Total current liabilities(4,958)(5,130)(5,878)
Net current assets4,5239,6614,973
______________________________
Total assets less current liabilities

Provision for liabilities

6		9,808

-		9,952

-		10,261

(318)
______________________________
Net assets9,8089,9529,945
______________________________
Shareholders' funds
Share capital2,2052,2052,205
Share premium account2,1062,1062,106
Capital redemption reserve616161
Share option reserve222222
Retained earnings
Fair value reserve		4,964
450		5,558
-		5,101
450
______________________________
Total shareholders' funds9,8089,9529,945
______________________________

Notes to the unaudited financial information

  1. Basis of preparation

The financial information set out in this unaudited interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102 and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2018. The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

2. Turnover

For management purposes, the Group is organised into different segments being professional construction services and development operations. All turnover is generated in the United Kingdom.

Turnover analysed by category was as follows:

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Professional construction services14,86415,84637,268
Development operations-1,3601,361
______________________________
14,86417,20638,629
______________________________

3. Exceptional Item

Included in the 2018 audited accounts is a provision of £0.318m in relation to a judgement passed by the court to Formation Construction Limited (FCL). This liability is the sole obligation of FCL, with no recourse to the remainder of the group.

4. Earnings per share


The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following losses and numbers of shares:

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2018 (Audited)
Basic earnings before exceptional items(137)(277)34
Basic loss after exceptional items--(318)
______________________________
Basic and diluted profit - continuing and discontinued operations
(137)
(277)
(284)
______________________________

Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
Number of 5p shares
'000'000'000
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic44,10344,10344,103
Diluted44,10344,10344,887
______________________________

Profit per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period.

5. Inventories

6 Months ended 28 Feb 2019 (Unaudited)6 Months ended 28 Feb 2018 (Unaudited)Year ended 31 Aug 2017 (Audited)
£'000£'000£'000
Work in progress & stock of properties156170156
______________________________

The inventory is held at the lower of cost and estimated selling price. There has been no impairment of inventories or amounts recognised in the income statement during the period.

6. Contingent liability note

On 4 November 2015, the Health and Safety Executive began an investigation into Formation Construction Limited (FCL) following an accident on one FCL's construction sites on that date. Prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive against FCL has now concluded and the financial impact of the court case was provided for in the 2018 audited accounts, as referenced in note 3 above.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


