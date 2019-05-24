Perovskites and quantum dot solar cells both have potential for use in high efficiency PV devices, but have major challenges to overcome to be a commercial reality. Scientists at the University of Toronto have found that if the two technologies are combined in the right way, they can stabilize each other.Scientists at the University of Toronto have combined two promising solar cell technology materials - quantum dot and perovskite - in a single device. Both materials offer the potential for high efficiency PV devices and low production costs but are held back by a number of issues, chiefly instability ...

