sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.05.2019 | 12:37
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

V22 Plc - Result of General Meeting

V22 Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 24

24 May 2019

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

V22 Plc announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were passed, including the resolution to approve the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Accordingly, in line with the previously announced timetable, the Ordinary Shares will be withdrawn from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from the close of business on Friday, 31 May 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

V22 Plc

Tara Cranswick

tara@v22collection.com

www.v22collection.com

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0932

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2019 PR Newswire