V22 Plc - Result of General Meeting

24 May 2019

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

V22 Plc announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were passed, including the resolution to approve the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Accordingly, in line with the previously announced timetable, the Ordinary Shares will be withdrawn from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from the close of business on Friday, 31 May 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

