Freitag, 24.05.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 
24.05.2019 | 12:56
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated May 24th, 2019 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 10.50 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



