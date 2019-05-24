Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated May 24th, 2019 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 10.50 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

