Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated May 24th, 2019 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 10.50 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546487/Frankfurt-Main-Research-AG-initiates-research-coverage-of-BVB-share-with-a-buy-recommendation-and-a-target-share-price-of-1050-EUR