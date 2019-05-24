DEPFA FUNDING III LP (-) DEPFA FUNDING III LP: ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS 24-May-2019 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS* *For immediate release* *Date: 24th May 2019* *DEPFA Funding III LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions * Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding III LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 8th June 2019, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - LEI Code: 549300Y7F4HK61GEXE42 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8779 EQS News ID: 815611 End of Announcement EQS News Service

