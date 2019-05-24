Avation PLC Announces BOEING 737-800 NG ACQUISITION

BOEING 737-800 NG ACQUISITION

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on 28 March 2019, it has completed the acquisition of a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft from another lessor. The aircraft, which is approximately 9 years old, is on lease to Garuda Indonesia.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: "We are very pleased to complete this previously announced transaction to acquire our first Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. This delivery takes our total fleet to 47 aircraft and further diversifies our customer list to 17 airlines in 13 countries. We believe that the successful and popular Boeing 737-800 NG is an excellent aircraft type which has a strong residual value outlook".

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

