At the request of Vertiseit AB, 556753-5272, Vertiseit AB's B class shares will be traded on First North as from May 28, 2019. The company has a total of 10,796,340 shares (2,699,080 A-shares and 8,097,260 B-shares) as per today's date. Short name: VERT B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B class shares to be listed: 10,058,060 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012481133 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 174308 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556753-5272 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1553.