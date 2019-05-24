Strong momentum in H218 has ensured yet another successful year for Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen (DGA). Boosted by a bumper €15m Q1 auction lot, 2018 saw a 30% rise in both net profit and dividend as surplus cash (DGA has no debt) allows full profit distribution. The current year has also started well with Q1 gross turnover and net commission slightly above the average of last 10 years and positive indications for Q2 auctions. While 2018 will be a hard act to follow thanks to that bumper sale, the offer of further high-value lots is not wishful thinking, given DGA's good relationship with the Federal Bundesanstalt and excellent publicity as a reference sale. Therefore management's target for 2019 gross turnover of €109m (average of last five years) may prove cautious.

