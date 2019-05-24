The "Business Development Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day course is designed to provide a structured approach to BD conversations, from creating a great first impression through to building strong business relationships focused on trust and results.

Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills to act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers working in accordance with best practice Celebrating the success of others

Our training programs are designed to empower learners, enabling them to achieve their educational and career goals. We build bright futures by facilitating participants with the skills to bring about a unique combination of benefits for themselves and their employer.

Small classroom based type workshops at our Central London training centre.

Key points will consist of:

How to create rapport, empathy and long-term profitable relationships with clients

Creating a great first impression and professional opening to conversations with new or existing clients

Demonstrate how to listen effectively and to ask questions to uncover customer needs, challenges and opportunities

Creating a structure and mapping out a process to deal with the common client objections

Making the most of networking

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/org4hi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005160/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Business