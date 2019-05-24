Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe Announces Retirement of Board Chairman Yury Zhivilo

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI, HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, has announced that its Chairman, Yury Zhivilo, is retiring from its board of directors.

Mr. Zhivilo first became interested in Hancock Jaffe when at age 41, he was in need of a heart valve replacement surgery. Following that experience he made a significant investment in Hancock Jaffe both financially and with his time. Mr. Zhivilo's first heart valve replacement lasted 17 years. He recently underwent another heart valve replacement surgery and is stepping off the board to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.

Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's Chief Executive Officer, said "Yury Zhivilo has been the backbone of Hancock Jaffe for many years. Since Norman Jaffe's death in 2016, Yury has spent an enormous amount of time with the company in Irvine, California away from his family in Switzerland. We thank Yury for all that he has done for Hancock Jaffe and wish him the best in his retirement."

Mr. Zhivilo's retirement is effective immediately and the company has already begun a search for a replacement director.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ: HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a 19-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, the performance of the new board members described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

