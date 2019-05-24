Isadore H. May Invites Students to Apply for Louis May Memorial Holocaust Endowed Scholarship

Isadore H. May is a lawyer and the owner of Garden State Land Company, LLC, based out of Margate, New Jersey. The son of a holocaust survivor, Louis May, Isadore H. May is dedicated to carrying on his father's legacy and teachings through the establishment of the "Louis May Memorial Holocaust Endowed Scholarship" in 2011.

MARGATE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / A tireless advocate for the advancement of education and knowledge of the Holocaust and its lasting effects on survivors, Isadore H. May established the Louis May Memorial Holocaust Endowed Scholarship to both honor his father and to alleviate some of the financial burdens placed on recipients in the pursuit of their education. Louis May passed away in 2002.

Successful recipients of the Louis May Memorial Holocaust Endowed Scholarship must be either undergraduate or graduate students in good academic standing with a demonstrated interest in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University.

Isadore H. May wants to ensure that no one forgets the survivors of the Holocaust throughout history, and students who apply must indicate how they are keeping the legacies of Holocaust survivors alive.

The establishment of the Louis May Memorial Holocaust Endowed Scholarship is part of Isadore H. May's efforts to carry on his father's teachings, to bring awareness of the Holocaust and its tragic genocide, and to promote his pride in his Jewish heritage and culture.

Isadore H. May was born and raised in Vineland, New Jersey, where he graduated from Vineland High School in 1974. Following this, he graduated from Rutgers University College of Arts and Science at Camden in 1978. He received his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the Antioch School of Law in 1985 and was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 1985. Isadore H. May also serves on the Executive Committee of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University in Galloway, New Jersey. Isadore H. May's mother and the widow of Louis May, Paula May, has also written a survivor memoir titled "To Tell of Fire in the Night".

Isadore H. May served as a member of the Jewish Times Editorial Board in 2013, which was established to promote Israel and its accomplishments in technology, health, the arts and finance. He was also a recipient of the Campaign Achievement Award from the Jewish Federation for his tireless efforts to raise funds for the community. In short, Isadore H. May is a tireless advocate for the Jewish community.

