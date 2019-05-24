BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has been co-managed by Stefan Gries since June 2017. Since then, there has been a marked improvement in the trust's investment performance. Gries is constructive on the prospects for the trust, suggesting it provides access to winning franchises in niche, attractively valued companies that 'just happen to be based in Europe'. In aggregate, BRGE's portfolio companies have a meaningfully higher return on capital and greater forecast earnings growth compared with the reference index (FTSE World Europe ex-UK), which the trust has outperformed over one, three, five and 10 years. It also offers exposure to the potentially higher-returning emerging markets in Europe.

