The "Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Former Soviet Union to 2023 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Former Soviet Union to 2023 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants" is a comprehensive report on gas processing industry in Former Soviet Union. The report provides gas processing plant details such as name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for active, planned and announced gas processing plants in the region.

Former Soviet Union (FSU) is expected to witness start of operations of 18 planned and announced gas processing plants, with a total processing capacity of 13,993 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) by 2023. Russia will drive growth in gas processing industry from planned and announced plants between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 6,531 mmcfd of the Former Soviet Union's (FSU's) total gas processing capacity additions. Russia is expanding its gas processing capacity to meet the growing demand of natural gas from the Asian and European countries. The country aims to remain one of the largest exporters of natural gas in the world.

Turkmenistan is the second largest country in Former Soviet Union (FSU) in terms of gas processing capacity additions. The country is expected to witness start of operations of four planned and announced gas processing plants with a total processing capacity of 3,623 mmcfd during the period 2019-2023. Uzbekistan will be the third largest country in Former Soviet Union (FSU) in terms of gas processing capacity additions by 2023. The country is expected to add about 2,224 mmcfd from three planned and announced gas processing plants by 2023.

In terms of gas processing capacity, by upcoming gas processing plants, Galkynysh II in Turkmenistan, Chayandinskoye in Russia and Uzbekistan GCC in Uzbekistan will lead with 2,899 mmcfd, 2,030 mmcfd and 1,450 mmcfd, respectively in FSU.

Scope

Updated information on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in the Former Soviet Union

Provides gas processing capacity by plant from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, facility type, start year, process/conditioning methods, gas processing capacity, for all active, planned and announced gas processing plants in the Former Soviet Union

Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced gas processing plants in the Former Soviet Union till 2023

Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry at country level, wherever available.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced gas processing plants in the Former Soviet Union

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook capacity data

Assess key gas processing plants data of your competitors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjpi0p

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005194/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Gas