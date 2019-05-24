Findit, Inc.: Findit to Add Messaging While Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Continue To Ban Such Members as James Woods and Alex Jones

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com the social networking content management platform announces intent to add Messages to the recently released Findit App in Apple and Google App Stores.

Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation trading under the stock symbol FDIT will be rolling out messaging between its members in the coming week(s). The messaging feature is a fundamental part of most social networking sites to provide members a more private and direct way to communicate with one another in addition to liking or commenting on a post.

Messages in Findit will provide all members the option to send messages to one another privately. Members will also receive an online notification inside their Findit account when a member clicks the peace sign or leaves a comment. A message will be sent to the member's notification icon when someone clicks on a peace sign or leaves a comment under a members post.

Peter Tosto stated, "The addition of messages for members to communicate directly and privately as well as be notified is a feature we see quite a bit of value in attracting a more diversified member base while giving our existing members a great way to communicate with one another from the App. The request for pages, we believe, will also increase when members receive a message that someone left a comment or clicked the peace sign on a post, Findit will display a link in the message so the member can click and go to the person who 'peaced' a post or go to the message on a post someone left."

Download Findit App in Google

Download Findit App in Apple

Over the past month Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been making announcements that they are hand picking individuals to ban from their platforms either with temporary suspensions or permanently. As Findit moves forward and grows, we may be faced with some of these same challenges but we need to remember that people have different views on the same topic - it does not mean one person is necessarily right and the other person is wrong and they should enjoy the freedom to post whatever they wish, so long as it is not terrorist or pornography without the worry of being temporarily or permanently banned from Findit.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

When we see famous person, James Woods being banned from Twitter or Alex Jones being banned from Facebook because the people in power at Twitter or Facebook do not agree with his tweets or posts, yet someone on the other side of the same topic often spewing the same rhetoric not being banned because the management at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram agree with the rhetoric, people need to take a hard look at the fundamental rights of members on these platforms.

Do they have any rights? The answer is in the banning - which makes it appear they do not. Findit will not knowingly allow terrorist groups or pornography to be displayed on Findit. We will need people to report such content and we will then remove it, but as far as individuals posting opinions that they could be wrong about or have a different view than other members or management, we will not remove such content.

Findit believes even Woods and Jones should have the same access to post their opinions regardless of who agrees or disagrees with them. Members should be messaged when another member leaves a comment or clicks on the peace sign of a post so that member has the option to message the person back privately or leave a comment underneath their comment to either agree with their post, disagree with their post or add to the discussion. Eliminating these people from a platform is not a solution to educating each other on difference of opinions and discussing them either publicly or through private messaging. Shutting them down does not give anyone the opportunity to have a discussion and agree or disagree with opinions published on these platforms. By Findit providing the ability to send a private message gives our members the option of anonymity when they want to have a private conversation with another member and not have their comments shared publicly.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ws2L2BbAv0

Findit is a social networking content management platform that provides tools to members posting content the option of sharing the content they post or view on Findit to other social networking sites. This feature is incredible for any member that wants to carry the same message over all of the social networking sites we grant access to. It's incredibly simple and very efficient when it comes to time. You create your message in your Findit post. You can include pictures, a video, a back link, and a text description of what the post is about. Once you click the check mark to have your post go live you receive the option to share the post to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as via text message, emailing or sending the post to specific people in WhatsApp. By utilizing Findit either with the App or on the website to create your first post and then share it from Findit, your message stays on point and is going to hit these other outlets once you share the post. The other positive feature for members really looking to reach as many people as they can with their posts is other people who see your post on Findit, even in the App can share it as well even if they do not follow you and even if they are not signed in. Messaging will be a very nice addition for Findit members to be able to communicate with one another or select multiple members they want to message at the same time.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404 443 3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546496/Findit-to-Add-Messaging-While-Facebook-Instagram-and-Twitter-Continue-To-Ban-Such-Members-as-James-Woods-and-Alex-Jones