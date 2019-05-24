Earlier this month, Prime Minister Timothy Harris along with several cabinet members visited the Port Zante construction site where a second cruise pier is anticipated to be completed in a few months. The US$48-million project is designed to host two of the largest world-class vessels.

PM Harris was joined by the Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, Ian Patches Liburd. The ministers expressed the importance of the project in empowering the people of St Kitts and Nevis particularly within the small business sector. The Prime Minister equally highlighted how the level of investments, all sourced locally, demonstrated the economic health of the islands.

In his double capacity as the Minister of Finance, Premier Harris underlined the opportunities that will become available once the port is completed in September: "This is about empowering our people. When we begin to look at the other add-on port facilities that will be here the provision that will be made for taxis and the provisions that will be made for new business persons to have a space and to participate we are talking about an enlargement of the economic opportunities and freedoms within St. Kitts and Nevis."

Funding for the large-scale project derived solely from the islands, with investments generated from the St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, the St Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board, the St Kitts and Nevis Trading and Development Company, and from the successful St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The CBI Programme has been pivotal in transforming the lives of its citizens, both abroad and at home. The initiative enables foreign investors and their families to obtain second citizenship through a contribution to the country's national advancement. Successful applicants acquire access to a variety of benefits, including visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to nearly 160 destinations. The investments made are channelled into various public and private sectors unrestricted to healthcare, education, infrastructural developments, tourism and more. St Kitts and Nevis offers the world's longest-standing programme of its kind and has come to be recognised as a Platinum Standard brand of CBI.

CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme worldwide.

