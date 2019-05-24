Surface Roughness Measurement Market Worth $998 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surface Roughness Measurement Market by Component (Probes, software Cameras, Lighting Equipment), Surface Type (2D and 3D), Technique Type (Contact and noncontact), Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Power) and Geography - Global forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Surface Roughness Measurement Market is expected to grow from USD 766 million in 2019 to USD 998 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market for noncontact technique to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019-2025

The market for noncontact technique is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major advantages of using noncontact techniques are the measurement of fragile parts and detection of surface defects in a short time span. Major application areas of noncontact techniques include the measurement of turbine blades, car body parts, engine parts, gears, antennae, boat parts, and medical implants. Industries such as automotive, aerospace & defence, and manufacturing have started using surface roughness measurement machines for design modification of actual objects to produce customized engine components, spare parts, surgical implants, and other parts. High precision, faster product analysis, and the ability to make changes in original products contribute to the growth of the market for noncontact measurement solutions.

Probes to dominate the surface roughness measurement market by component in 2019

Among all the major components of surface roughness measurement machines (SRMMs), probes accounted for the largest share of the overall SRM market, by component, in 2019. This growth in the market can be attributed to the growing awareness of the consumers toward product quality, which is fueling the demand for perfect inspection and quality assurance of end products. The role of the probe is to scan the surface texture or surface finish of the specimen and transmit the scanned data as digital signals to computational software to delivers the final output in the form of 2D or 3D shapes.

North America to hold a major share of the surface roughness measurement market in 2019

North America is expected to dominate the SRM market during the forecast period. Funding for research and development, and extensive industrial base are the major factors that make North America a dynamic region for SRM market, with US being the major contributor. North America is home to companies such as Mahr Inc. (US), Starrett (US), Perceptron (US), and AMETEK (US).

The major value to SRMMs is added by component suppliers and OEMs. CARL Zeiss (Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)), Taylor Hobson (UK), Mahr (Germany), Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Seimitsu (Japan)), Hexagon AB (Hexagon (Sweden)), Faro Technologies (Faro (US)), Nikon Corporation (Nikon (Japan)), KEYENCE Corporation (Keyence (Japan)), Mitutoyo Corporation (Mitutoyo (Japan)), EXTECH(US),Wenzel (Germany), Starrett (US), JENOPTIK AG(Germany), The Sempre Group (UK), Alicona Imaging GmbH (Austria), Kosaka laboratory Ltd (Japan), KRÜSS GmbH(Germany), Zygo Corporation (US), Horiba Ltd. (Japan) and Fowler (US) are some of the major companies dominating the SRM market.

