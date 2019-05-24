Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, informs its shareholders that a General Shareholders' meeting is held on June 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

The documents related to the General Meeting are available on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale) by May 24, 2019.

The participation of Implanet's shareholders is decisive to obtain the quorum necessary to hold this General Meeting and vote on company's resolutions.

The shareholders can vote:

by internet via the Votaccess service,

by absentee voting,

by proxy voting,

or attend physically the General Meeting.

A guide contained in a new Letter To Shareholders May, 2019 outlines how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet (only in French). You can download it here. It was also posted on Implanet's website on May 24, 2019. The shareholders can also contact the Investor Relations team by email for any question concerning the ways of voting: implanet@newcap.eu

If the quorum is not reached following the first convocation, a second meeting will be held on June 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark and the Anvisa authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005190/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Tél.: +33(0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél.: +33(0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu