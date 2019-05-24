The "Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
More consumers in Ukraine are shopping online
Online shopper penetration in Ukraine reached more than one-third of the country's consumers in 2018, with a projection of further double-digit growth in E-Commerce sales for 2019. The leading shopping categories purchased over the Internet include clothing, electronics and beauty products, according to a recent survey cited in the report.
Top trends and competition in Ukraine's E-Commerce market
Mobile shopping apps are gaining popularity in Ukraine, with nearly one in three digital purchases made on smartphones last year. Another major trend is cross-border online shopping. AliExpress, a cross-border arm of Alibaba Group, is one of the most popular E-Commerce platforms in the country, rivalling local market leaders such as Rozetka and EVO Group.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Overview International Comparisons
3. Trends
4. Sales Shares
5. Internet Users Online Shoppers
6. Products
7. Payment
8. Delivery
9. Players
Companies Mentioned
- 27.ua
- AliExpress Ltd.
- Allo Ltd
- EVO Group
- ModnaKasta
- Nova Poshta, Tov
- OLX, Inc.
- Prom.ua
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd.
- Sportmaster Ltd.
