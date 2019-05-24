The "Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More consumers in Ukraine are shopping online

Online shopper penetration in Ukraine reached more than one-third of the country's consumers in 2018, with a projection of further double-digit growth in E-Commerce sales for 2019. The leading shopping categories purchased over the Internet include clothing, electronics and beauty products, according to a recent survey cited in the report.

Top trends and competition in Ukraine's E-Commerce market

Mobile shopping apps are gaining popularity in Ukraine, with nearly one in three digital purchases made on smartphones last year. Another major trend is cross-border online shopping. AliExpress, a cross-border arm of Alibaba Group, is one of the most popular E-Commerce platforms in the country, rivalling local market leaders such as Rozetka and EVO Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview International Comparisons

3. Trends

4. Sales Shares

5. Internet Users Online Shoppers

6. Products

7. Payment

8. Delivery

9. Players

Companies Mentioned

27.ua

AliExpress Ltd.

Allo Ltd

EVO Group

ModnaKasta

Nova Poshta, Tov

OLX, Inc.

Prom.ua

Rozetka. Ua Ltd.

Sportmaster Ltd.

