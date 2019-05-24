Alien Metals Limited - Letter Regarding Electronic Communication
London, May 24
Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
24 May 2019
Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien" or "the Company")
Letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication
Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted mining exploration and development company, announces in accordance with AIM Rule 20, that it will be posting a letter to shareholders to notify its intention to issue documents electronically, in accordance with its Articles of Association approved by shareholders in general meeting on 20 September 2018.
Shareholders wishing to continue to receive paper copies of formal documents and circulars including the annual report, are requested to notify the Company by no later than 28 June 2019 as more fully described in the letter, which is also available on the Company's website at: www.alienmetals.uk/assets/docs/electronicCommunications.pdf.
For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:
|Alien Metals Limited
Peter Taylor, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
|Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
Notes to Editors
Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.
In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.