Alien Metals Limited - Letter Regarding Electronic Communication

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

24 May 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted mining exploration and development company, announces in accordance with AIM Rule 20, that it will be posting a letter to shareholders to notify its intention to issue documents electronically, in accordance with its Articles of Association approved by shareholders in general meeting on 20 September 2018.

Shareholders wishing to continue to receive paper copies of formal documents and circulars including the annual report, are requested to notify the Company by no later than 28 June 2019 as more fully described in the letter, which is also available on the Company's website at: www.alienmetals.uk/assets/docs/electronicCommunications.pdf.

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Peter Taylor, CEO

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins

Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871 Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396 First Equity Limited (Broker)

Jason Robertson

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.