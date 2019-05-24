Atos International: Result of the ordinary dividend distribution in shares





Paris, May 24, 2019: The option for the payment of the dividend in shares resulted in the exercise of 69.62% of the rights in favor of a payment in shares. This rate of dividend distribution in shares led to an increase by € 126.5 million in the equity of Atos SE.

This transaction resulted in the issuance of 2,039,710 new shares (representing an increase by approximately 1.90% of the share capital and of the effective voting rights), which will be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris as from May 28, 2019.

The new ordinary shares of the Company issued in consideration for the ordinary dividend will carry entitlement to dividend rights as from January 1, 2019, giving right to any ordinary dividend which could be paid for the 2019 financial year, with no right to the exceptional distribution in kind completed on May 7, 2019.

A listing request on Euronext Paris will be made in respect of the newly-issued shares. They will be of the same class and equivalent to the ordinary shares of the Company already listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A - ISIN code FR0000051732).

Atos SE's Combined General Meeting held on April 30, 2019 determined that the amount of the dividend to be paid for the 2018 financial year would be € 1.70 per share and decided that shareholders could elect to receive the dividend either in cash or in shares. The issuance price of the newly-issued shares of the Company in consideration for the dividend was set at € 62.02, equal to 95% of the average opening prices on the Euronext Paris regulated market over the twenty trading days preceding April 30, 2019, i.e. the date of the Combined General Meeting, less (i) the amount of the ordinary dividend for 2018 (i.e., € 1.70 per share), and (ii) the amount of the exceptional distribution of Worldline shares resulting from the 5th resolution of the Combined General Meeting, calculated on the basis of the two-fifths of the closing market price of the Worldline share recorded on the regulated stock market of Euronext Paris on May 2, 2019, and rounded up to the next highest euro cent.

The dividend resulting from the option for the payment in cash represents a total amount of € 55.2 million. It will also be paid as of May 28, 2019.

Contact

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66

gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.





Attachment