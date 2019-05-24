Medical Vision Institute: Lexington KY Vision Center Discusses Cataract Surgery

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Medical Vision Institute in Lexington, Kentucky recently discussed cataracts, what causes them, and what solutions are available to patients who have them. MVI provides cataract removal surgery to patients of the Bluegrass and many other services.

A spokesperson for MVI states, "Many people believe that they won't get cataracts until they are at least 80 years of age. Unfortunately, this is not true. While the majority of cataract patients are in the 75 to 90 age range, we have seen patients as young as 50 with cataracts." While most cataracts can be attributed to aging, there are many other factors that can cause them. The NEI estimates that at least half of all Americans will have cataracts by the time they reach the age of 80.

Cataracts are caused when the lens behind the pupil of the eye begins to gather proteins that can clump together and distort the vision by forming a cloud over the lens. The cataract may grow over time, which can make it very difficult to see clearly in the affected eye. Cataracts can occur in just one eye or in both, however they cannot spread from one affected eye to the other. Cataracts are not at all contagious.

While age was originally considered the main factor for developing cataracts, researchers today believe that other things such as environment, diabetes, or long term smoking can also contribute to the development of cataracts. Luckily, cataract removal is a very simple out patient surgery.

Cataract surgery is a non-invasive surgery that does not require a hospital stay. Most patients are treated and then released to go home directly after the procedure. Most patients feel little to no discomfort after the procedure and many are back to their normal daily schedules the following day.

Medical Vision Institute has been providing cataract surgery Lexington, KY for more than 20 years. Board Certified Ophthalmologist, Dr. Jitander Dudee, and his experienced staff offer a state of the art medical center to serve multitudes of patients throughout central Kentucky. Dr. Dudee has personally performed thousands of cataract removal surgeries on patients of all ages and maintains a full service practice for patients.

Dr. Dudee states that treatment of cataracts begins with an initial consultation to determine if cataracts are indeed present. If cataracts are found to be an issue, his trained staff will consult with the patient to recommend a course of treatment. Dr. Dudee provides an in-depth consultation to go over expectations and ultimate vision goals with patients, explaining the entire process so that the patient knows his or her options and what to expect before, during, and after cataract surgery.

Dr. Dudee confirms that he and his entire team place importance on the overall health and satisfaction of each patient. Consultations are provided for a wide range of vision issues from corrective lenses to various corrective surgeries. He urges those who are showing signs of cataracts to contact the office and schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

If cataracts are not removed, your vision can be severely affected, or even completely hindered in extreme cases. Patients in Lexington and the surrounding area who believe they may have cataracts or who have more questions about this issue and its treatment can contact Medical Vision Institute through their website or directly by phone or email to schedule an initial consultation.

