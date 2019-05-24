sprite-preloader
PetroFrontier Corp.: PetroFrontier Announces Filing of Q1 2019 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PFC) announces that the Company's First Quarter 2019 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PFC".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact

Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO
PetroFrontier Corp.
Suite 900, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7
Telephone: (403) 718-0366
Email: info@petrofrontier.com
Website: www.petrofrontier.com

SOURCE: PetroFrontier Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546587/PetroFrontier-Announces-Filing-of-Q1-2019-Financial-and-Operating-Results


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE