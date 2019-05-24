sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 25.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,248 Euro		-0,032
-11,43 %
WKN: A2N61A ISIN: CA65442F1053 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
1933 INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1933 INDUSTRIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
-
-
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1933 INDUSTRIES INC
1933 INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1933 INDUSTRIES INC0,248-11,43 %