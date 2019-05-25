The Forbidden Forest: TFF May Replace Grin in DAG+Mimble Wimble

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / At the end of 2018, a wave of anonymous currency boom was set off in the block chain industry. The anonymous currency projects Grin and Beam supported by the Mimblewimble protocol as the underlying network also attracted the attention of investors in a short time. MimbleWimble is a block chain privacy protection format and protocol, is a technology that can prevent the block chain from revealing personal information. Its name comes from Harry Porter. A secret spell in Porter Harry. There is a chapter in it called "The Forbidden Forest". It's very secret and spectacular. There are many magical creatures hiding in it.

Back to the TFF technology, every Bitcoin transaction leaks three messages: Sender address, transfer amount, receiver address. In MimbleWimble, there is no transaction address, and the transaction amount is hidden. At the same time, transactions in the intermediate state can be merged. Merger refers to if in all transactions to be packaged into blocks, A transfers B money first, and then B transfers C certain money, then there is no need to record all the two transactions, just record how much A transfers C, the intermediate state of the merger transaction, and attach B's signature. This ensures security, avoids double flowers, reduces the size of UTXO collection and reduces the space required for block storage. This also helps to improve the scalability of public chains.

The theoretical concurrent processing capacity of former Bitcoin network is only 7 TPS, that of Grin network is 10 TPS, and that of Beam network is 17 TPS.Compared with VISA, the concurrent processing performance of block chain network is still seriously inadequate.Therefore, the developers of TFF community think of using DAG technology to improve the concurrent processing ability of TFF network.DAG ledger technology uses schematic ledger structure and asynchronous parallel ledger to solve the problem of insufficient concurrent ability of distributed ledger system.

Firstly, using DAG structure, each node can record data to different branches of DAG.

Secondly, DAG exerts the ability of peer-to-peer checking in the wallet client. This checking is parallel. Assuming that 10,000 transactions occur simultaneously in the world, transactions can be checked in parallel through mutual relations. If the chain is bifurcating, there will be different wallets in the world that account for different transactions on different forks.

Thirdly, DAG's accounting units are more detailed, not blocks, but transactions. If a transaction happens, it will be written immediately, faster than it will be packaged.

Fourthly, DAG cannot do the "double-flower" test when bookkeeping, all transactions are recorded, but do the "double-flower" test after DAG backbone is determined.

In addition, DAG has another feature because it is verified by neighboring nodes, so if the number of wallets in the whole network is more, the number of transactions is more, the amount of change it can support is greater. So the concurrent processing ability of DAG accounts technology increases with the number of nodes.

TFF is not a low-level network, it can support a variety of real-life applications, it is not a token, but a coin, so the core value of TFF is focused on Forest Coin, not DAG and MimbleWimble protocol. Forest public chain system adopts hierarchical and modular architecture. The whole system is divided into network layer, data layer, consensus layer, protocol layer and application layer.As for the choice of specific development language, because of the need to develop Mimble Wimble related privacy function and high-performance DAG account book, like Grin, Forest item will use Rust language.TFF is still in the research and development stage. It will launch hardware products in August 2019, launch DAG version test network in October, and realize the main line in December.

CONTACT: mengyan416@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Forbidden Forest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546593/TFF-May-Replace-Grin-in-DAGMimble-Wimble