ams: ams, Austrian based supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that it has signed an agreement to team with Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, the German specialist for automotive LiDAR sensor technology, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, one of the leading technology companies for mobility worldwide to advance solid-state LiDAR technology for use in autonomous driving and other applications. The three companies will partner on joint R&D efforts to ensure that this exciting technology can be quickly and safely adopted by 2021. LiDAR is an optical sensing technology that measures distance and direction of the surrounding objects by illuminating them with a laser beam and detecting the reflection of the object. Its unique range and resolution properties complement radar and ...

