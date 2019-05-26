CA Immo: Austrian real estate company CA Immo made a good start into the new year with a 7% hike in FFO I, from Euro 27.7 mn to Euro 29.6 mn. The net rental income even surged by more than 95%, from Euro 42.7 mn to Euro 46.7 mn. The 1Q 2019 top-line profits from some well-known completions of last year, as KPMG office berlin, Intercity Hotel Frankfurt, ViE Vienna and Orhideea Towers Bucharest, which all contribute now for the first time for a full year to the group's top line results. Furthermore, some acquisitions of last year also help to lift earnings, as Warsaw Spire C, Campus 6.1 in Bucharest and Prague Visionary. Andreas Quint, CEO of CA Immo: "Our positive operational start to 2019 follows logically on from a strong period of expansion last year. Having expanded our ...

