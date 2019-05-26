Mini Program Set to Help European Brands to Appeal to Chinese Consumers

LONDON, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeChat Mini Program made its public debut in Europe recently in London Business School. The event, WeChat Open Class London, provided insights into how European brands can take advantage of the super App and its business solutions. Members from WeChat team communicated with senior representatives from European brands, diving deep into China social commerce dynamics.

"Mini Program has become a link between European brands and Chinese consumers," Bradley Mo, Senior Director of Industry Application, WeChat Open Platform, commented: "Mini Program provides three basic values for social commerce, including sales increase, user engagement and data optimization. As Chinese customers desire more personalized products and services, numerous brands are using Mini Programs to provide exciting and engaging digital social commerce experience to appeal to Chinese consumers."

Europe has been well-known as the hometown of fashion. Famous fashion brands like Cartier, Dior, Armani Beauty, etc. have launched their WeChat Mini Program to stay ahead of their competition in digital era in China. With Mini Program, they realize multiple functions including membership management, e-boutique social commerce, self-service shopping, promotion mini site, product customize service, AI makeup trial and more. Brands could not only provide their customers with customized service but also integrate fragmented traffic from on and offline.

On the same day, WeChat Pay announced that Europe would be their next key market of WeChat Pay Cross-border Business. Continuing its ONE FOR BILLION business initiative, WeChat Pay provides merchants with not only an advanced mobile payment method, but also ONE platform which enables long-term communications and customized customer services for BILLIONs of Chinese consumers.

As of April 2019, the number of merchants in Europe offering WeChat Pay as a payment method was 3.5 times higher than that of last year.

With outbound travel becoming easier and an increase in personal income levels, the Chinese outbound travel market continues to expand. According to latest data, in 2018, more than 149 million Chinese tourists travelled abroad, and Europe took up 11 percent of it. Capitalizing on the dividends of Chinese tourist traffic will be key in the future growth of tourism related industries. However, differences in language and consumption habits often affect the overall travel experience of Chinese tourists. For merchants, the lack of good communication channels may result in losing the potential Chinese customers who may eventually go to their competitors.

WeChat has 1.112 billion monthly active users worldwide, of which 800 million are users of WeChat Pay. WeChat Pay has officially entered more than 49 overseas countries and regions, making it an excellent way for global merchants to quickly and effectively connect with Chinese tourists.

Dave Fan, Senior Director of WeChat Pay, says: "WeChat Pay is not targeting on solving payment issue, but more on communication. Smart industry solutions with WeChat Pay at their core have been brought to millions of offline stores across over 30 industries in China, and are common throughout users' daily lives. Together with our global partners, we hope to extend the convenient experience of WeChat Pay overseas, so that global businesses can share the dividends of China's growing outbound travel market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892793/WeChat_Open_Class_London.jpg