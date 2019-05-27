Taipei World Trade Center: Registers Now for the first Smart Logistics Myanmar 2019 Targeting ASEAN Logistics, Transportation and Warehousing!

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / In response to the growing ASEAN in a fast-moving economy, TWTC presents the new show "2019 Smart Logistics Myanmar" at Yangon Convention Center (YCC) from September 26th to 29th. The show focuses on delivery, warehousing, packaging, transportation, cargo service and other smart logistics system and equipment. The aim is to build a new service model for the Myanmar logistics industry with eminent logistics suppliers all over the world. Register now!

Myanmar is the next Vietnam, the last virgin territory in southeast Asia. Myanmar borders Thailand, Vietnam, India, and China. It also owns a long coastline along Indian ocean. The geographical advantage made Myanmar the hub and transfer center of Asian trades. Since Myanmar opened its door to foreign investments in 2015, its GDP growth reached the average of 6.5% in the last three years. The Asian Development Bank estimated a 7% growth in 2019. The existing three special economic zones (SEZ) in Myanmar has already attracted a great amount of foreign investments. The rise in business and industry means increasingly pressing needs for better logistics, warehousing, and transportation.

At the same time, Myanmar's fast-growing e-commerce prompt the development of cross-border e-commerce trades. However, insufficient road, sea and air freight means an efficient logistic system is still lacking. The present freight system is desperately in need of advanced technical support and capital. As bulk freight service between cities or countries are in high demand, the timing can't have been better for Taiwan businesses!

The three main themes of Smart Logistics Myanmar are logistic, transportation, and warehousing. Exhibitors will present services and goods relating to EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), supply chain management, printing, label equipment, bar code recognition, packaging, delivery, international freight, overseas service, delivery equipment and machinery, cold chain logistics, distribution and warehousing equipment, security system, CCTV, satellite tracking system, GPS, RFID, warehouse management system, special purpose vehicle, and cargo gear.

Visitors will also be able to participate in the Asia Smart Logistics Forum held by Smart Logistics Myanmar. The show will open concurrently with AMPA Myanmar, Power Expo Myanmar and Smart Build Expo Myanmar. Exhibitors are expected to showcase a great variety of items required to build a better logistics market in Myanmar. Register now to enjoy early bird discount. For more information, please visit official website at www.smartlogisticsmyanmar.com.

Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) was established in 1986 by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). TAITRA is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan and holds more than 30 international trade shows across industries, the lead show among them such as COMPUTEX TAIPEI, TAIPEI CYCLE, TAIPEI AMPA, FOOD TAIPEI, etc. TAITRA is increasingly heading to Southeast Asia. Smart Logistics Myanmar is TAITRA's third show launched in Myanmar preceded by AMPA Myanmar and Power Expo Myanmar.

smartlogistics@taitra.org.tw

Source:Taipei World Trade Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546679/Registers-Now-for-the-first-Smart-Logistics-Myanmar-2019Targeting-ASEAN-Logistics-Transportation-and-Warehousing