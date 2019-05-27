Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for First Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for first quarter 2019 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the first quarter

In January 2019 , the first patient initiated treatment with Cantargia's CAN04 antibody in the phase IIa stage of the CANFOUR study.

Significant events after the end of the period

In April 2019 , Cantargia AB announced that phase I clinical data generated with the CAN04 antibody will be presented as an oral presentation on 2 June at the 2019 Annual ASCO Meeting in Chicago.

, Cantargia AB and Patheon Biologics B.V. (a part of ThermoFischer Scientific) concluded an agreement on future production of the CAN04 antibody. In May 2019 , Cantargia announced new preclinical results showing positive effects when the CAN04 antibody is combined with various platinum-based chemotherapy drugs.

Financial information

First quarter 2019

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -23,661 (-15,250)

Loss after tax, kSEK -23,522 (-13,699)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.36 (-0.21)

(-0.21) Equity/assets ratio, 90 (92) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 160,853 (80,581)

Short-term investments, kSEK 90,319 (160,000)

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on May 27, 2019.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

