Stockholm, May 27, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Slitevind AB's shares (short name: SLITE) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Slitevind belongs to the utilities sector and is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 1992, Slitevind is a renewable energy company specialized in wind power production. The company currently owns and operates wind power turbines in Sweden and Finland, worth a combined 600 mSEK. Slitevind's ambition is to further develop and expand its production capacity, while at the same time being a driving force in the consolidation that currently is taking place in certain segments of the wind power industry. Slitevind is headquartered in Visby, Sweden. "We expect the listing at Nasdaq First North to increase investor interest in the company," said Jonas Dahlström, CEO at Slitevind. "Further access to the financial market, combined with strong cashflow from our existing fleet of wind turbines, will enable future growth." "We welcome Slitevind to Nasdaq First North, where it joins a number of renewable energy industry peers," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Slitevind operates in an exciting field, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq First North listed company." Slitevind AB has appointed Aqurat Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com