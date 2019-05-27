Incap Corporation: The Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia, Greg Grace, joins the management board of the company

Incap Corporation

Press release on 27 May 2019

The Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia, Greg Grace, joins the management board of the company

The Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia, Greg Grace, joins the management board of the company. The addition of a new member of the board is part of an organisational restructuring of the company.



The CEO of Incap Electronics Estonia and the President and CEO of the Incap Corporation, Otto Pukk, said that the decision to change the structure of the company was made in April 2019 in order to increase the decision-making processes and responsibilities of managers of Kuressaare factory, while Pukk is more occupied with new duties in group management.



"We have promised our clients to be an effective, agile and flexible company, where specialists do not always need to wait for the approval of the management of the corporation to make decisions. To keep that promise we had to change and redistribute authority inside the company. We are now on the right path and it feels good - both for our team and for our customers, in order to serve them even better," Pukk explained the background of the changes.



With the change in the company structure, the Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia, Greg Grace, was appointed to the board of the company. Thus, both, Grace and Pukk are now members of the board of Incap Electronics Estonia. "I am glad to welcome Greg as a member of the board, since he has contributed significantly to bringing new customers to the company and increasing the growth of the company in this period of a year and a half, while he has worked with us," Pukk commended.



The Director of Business Development and member of the board of Incap Electronics Estonia, Greg Grace, was born in Los Angeles but has lived in Estonia already for 23 years and is proud to call Estonia his home. He has a great passion for sales and business development - his previous work experience includes CEO, Head of Sales and Member of the Board for Skano Group, Baltic Business Development Manager for Coca-Cola HBC Baltics AS and Managing Director of NSB Kaubanduse AS.



Incap Electronics Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 820 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com .

