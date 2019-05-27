Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares and total number of votes

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

May 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares and total number of votes



Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on April 24, 2019, that 27,264 series K shares will be converted to series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on May 27, 2019. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 6,751,398 are series K shares and 29,685,330 are series A shares. Total number of votes attached to all shares is 164,713,290, of which 135,027,960 are attached to series K shares and 29,685,330 to series A shares. Vaisala holds a total of 558,184 company's series A shares, which represent 1.9% of series A shares and 1.5% of all shares.





