Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 10 million orders for port equipment and RoPax ferry conversions

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received orders to provide linkspans to a customer in Scandinavia and a conversion project for two RoPax ferries operated by a Scandinavian ship-owner. The total order value is approximately EUR 10 million. The orders will be booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2019 order intake, with delivery of the MacGregor equipment between the first and third quarters of 2020.



MacGregor RoRo provides solutions for a number of segments, two of which are port equipment and vessel conversions. "The diversity of our offerings and flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions are important factors for our customers," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.





