F24 AG Extends Pan-European Market Leadership by Joining Forces With One Voice AS

MUNICH and TRONDHEIM, Germany, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

F24 acquires 100% shares of One Voice AS, the leading provider of incident and crisis management solutions in the Nordic countries

F24 increases its existing customer base to 2,500

Customers benefit from a feature complete full product suite for emergency notification and crisis management

One Voice AS is F24's third acquisition within the last six month and successfully accelerates F24's growth plan as part of the 1st phase of their buy-and-build-strategy

F24 AG further strengthens its leading Pan-European market position in the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical communications with the acquisition of the Norwegian company One Voice AS, the leading provider of incident and crisis management solutions in the Nordic countries. As a result, F24 increases its existing customer base to 2,500 by adding over 700 customers from One Voice in the Nordic countries and the United Kingdom. Joining forces further strengthens F24's position in the United Kingdom as a leading provider in the market.

Within the last six month it is F24's third acquisition. Besides organic growth, collaborating with One Voice successfully accelerates F24's growth plan as part of the 1st phase of their buy-and-build-strategy. Raymond James acted as exclusive M&A advisor to F24 and the management shareholders, Nordhaven Corporate Finance supported One Voice AS in the process.

Dr. Jörg Rahmer, spokesperson of the F24 executive board and responsible for strategy, product and operations, states: "We are delighted to welcome One Voice AS to the F24 family. One Voice's main product CIM not only extends our product portfolio but is also a next and significant step on our journey of establishing the leading pan-European crisis management and emergency notification platform."

The One Voice AS founders Frode Lien Otnes and Kjetil Mollan will fully continue their work and play an important role in shaping the common future. They also re-invest a significant part of their proceeds into F24.

"As a new member of the F24 family, we are delighted to actively shape the future together and to further develop solutions that fully meet the growing requirements of all our customers." Frode Lien Otnes, One Voice Founder and CEO says. Kjetil Mollan, Founder and international business director of One Voice adds: "What unites us is, amongst others, our approach to work very closely with our customers. Our aim is and always will be to offer our customers highest quality services - together with the F24 Group we will not only continue but expand it even further."

With 12 locations across Europe, the Middle East, and South America F24 is now supporting more than 2,500 companies and organisations in more than 100 countries.

Christian Götz, founder and Executive Board member at F24 AG and responsible for Sales, Marketing & PR, HR and Customer Service, states: We are pleased to welcome 700 more customers to F24 Group. Providing our customers with excellent service is our highest aspiration and unites us with One Voice. Together we can achieve even more for our customers - joining forces is crucial in today's globalized world."

