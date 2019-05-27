Households in the Australian state of Victoria can now sign up for sonnenFlat, an energy plan that offers a guaranteed annual energy allowance including solar, storage and grid energy usage for a fixed fee.German battery manufacturer Sonnen has launched a fixed-price energy deal in the Australian state of Victoria. SonnenFlat starts from a AUD$42 monthly ($29) subscription that offers customers all the electricity they can use for a fixed fee, while reducing the upfront cost of investing in home batteries. The cost and annual cap can differ depending on the deal, including 7,500 kWh for AUD$42 ...

