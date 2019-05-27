sprite-preloader
Updated FLSmidth financial calendar 2019

Company Announcement No. 8-2019, 27 May 2019

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

  • 8 Aug. 2019 Half-year Interim Report 2019 (previously 7 August)
  • 29 Oct. 2019 1st-3rd Quarter Interim Report 2019

Investor contact:
Nicolai Mauritzen, tlf. +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com (mailto:nicm@flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Company Announcement 8 - FLSmidth financial calendar 2019 updated (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2245256/886850.pdf)


