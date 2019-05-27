A group led by the Singapore-based lender has revealed plans to finance a 30 MW solar project in northwestern Peninsular Malaysia. The companies did not disclose additional details about the financing package.OCBC Bank and a consortium of unspecified lenders will provide financing for a 30 MW PV project that KBJ Hecmy Sdn Bhd is developing in Bukit Keteri, in the Malaysian state of Perlis. The installation will start feeding power into the grid by the second quarter of next year, according to an online statement. KBJ Hecmy - a joint venture between Konsortium Berseri Jaya and Hanwha Energy Corporation ...

